A pro-Pakistan movement has consolidated its place in power and can indulge in violence without fear of intervention by vengeful authorities. On Thursday, protesters in Bangladesh bulldozed the family home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father, a symbol of the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971. A night before, they had torched the house. The deposed PM, Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday condemned the attack on her family house, asking "Have I not done enough for the country?'