Pro-monarchy winds blow in Nepal

There's a rising public sentiment in Nepal for a return to the monarchy and King Gyanendra Shah. Strong indications have emerged of fatigue with frequently changing elected governments, amid charges of the power grab. Representatives of the government, however, have rubbished any chances of the return of royalty. The top story on Inside South Asia this week looks at governance in Nepal going back 250 years, and the shift from the Monarchy to democracy in 2008.