/President Ramaphosa gets temporary relief in Farmgate Scandal

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 20:42 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 20:42 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received temporary legal relief after a court halted impeachment-related proceedings linked to the controversial Farmgate scandal. The case has remained a major political flashpoint, with opposition parties seeking accountability over allegations connected to the theft of cash from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. The latest court decision could have significant implications for South Africa's political landscape and the future of the impeachment process.