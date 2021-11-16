Pomegranate Festival: Iranians celebrate annual harvesting season in Tehran

Nov 16, 2021, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Every year harvesting Pomegranate villagers in Iran ran a festival by preparing local foods, playing games. Iran tops the list of the world's Pomegranate producers. The domestic production of Pomegranate in Iran exceeds 1 million tonnes annually.
