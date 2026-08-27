/Poland offers India role of $51.21 bn in EU defence drive

Poland is significantly expanding its strategic, defense, and technological partnership with India, pushing for joint manufacturing in critical sectors such as drones, anti-drone systems, and reconnaissance satellites. During a high-level visit to New Delhi, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski emphasized that Warsaw is fully aligned with India's "Make in India" initiative, moving beyond mere sales to localized production. Bilateral talks also opened doors for Indian firms to tap into the European Union's €44 billion SAFE defense program, alongside ambitious plans to double bilateral trade to $10 billion within four years.