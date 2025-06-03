LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 08:51 IST
Poland: Former historian Karol Nawrocki narrowly wins presidential run-off
Poland has elected conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki as president, a move that may strain relations with Ukraine due to his opposition to its NATO membership.

