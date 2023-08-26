PM Modi visits ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organization's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Center in Bengaluru's Peenya industrial district was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi met with Isro scientists there and expressed his congratulations on the Chandrayaan-3 lander's successful landing on the Moon's surface on August 23.

