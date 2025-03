In what is going to be a key message of PM Modi on regional connectivity, PM Modi will be traveling to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram from Sri Lanka on 6th April. On that day, which is Ram Navmi, PM Modi will be praying at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple & inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge. The temple, which holds immense religious significance and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples and a key site in the Char Dham pilgrimage. Watch this report for more details!