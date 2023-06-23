PM Modi in US | PM Modi: Indian diaspora boosting our ties
US President Joe Biden hosts news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took limited questions from journalists in the United States after delivering remarks with US President Joe Biden. Narendra Modi said while responding to a question about discrimination of minorities and human rights violations in India, "Democracy is in our DNA, it is in our veins." " India's government and country are both based on the Constitution. There is no room for discrimination at all."