Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held bilateral talks to strengthen ties. The areas of focus were; trade, investment, energy, security and cultural exchange, including a $10 billion investment pledge. In a joint statement issued hours after they held talks on Tuesday, India and Qatar emphasised the "importance of dialogue, diplomacy for peaceful resolution of international disputes". The Amir's two-day State visit to India on February 17 and February 18 "reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Qatar.