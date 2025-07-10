LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Planet spins faster than ever before | July 9 breaks Earth's speed record
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 09:30 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 09:30 IST
Planet spins faster than ever before | July 9 breaks Earth's speed record
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 09:30 IST

Planet spins faster than ever before | July 9 breaks Earth's speed record

Scientists are warning that the Earth is spinning faster over the coming months, causing days to shorten. In fact, July 9th was recorded as the shortest day ever. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos