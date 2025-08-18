LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course in Australia

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course in Australia

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 13:14 IST
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course in Australia
An aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Australia. Authorities confirmed that the landing was executed safely, and no major injuries have been reported.

Trending Topics

trending videos