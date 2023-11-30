Pivotal moment for Professional Golf: Jordan Spieth

Professional Golf is racing against time to find a solution to the civil war that has torn the sport apart. Tiger Woods is on the PGA Tour's policy board and told WION on Tuesday that the interest of the players is going to be at the forefront of any decision going forward. Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth joined the board after Rory Mcilroy's resignation and admits it is a pivotal time for the game. Spieth spoke exclusively to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.