Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has insisted that she has not schemed to kill the president, as investigators summoned her to testify.
Philippines: Vice President Duterte Denies President Marcos Jr Assassination Plot
Advertisment
Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has insisted that she has not schemed to kill the president, as investigators summoned her to testify.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.