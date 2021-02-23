Perseverance rover releases first ever video of landing on Mars surface

NASA released video captured by of its own landing on the surface of the Red Planet last week. The roughly three minute video, released by NASA on Monday (February 22) shows the final minutes of Perseverance's entry, descent and landing on the surface of Mars. Perseverance is seen landing in a swirl of sand and small rocks kicked up from the planet's surface by the rover's powerful rocket engines. Five cameras located on three different components of the spacecraft collected the imagery, according to NASA.