Pentagon loses largest office building tag, Surat bourse testament to Indian entrepreneurial spirit

The Pentagon serves as the headquarters of the US Department of defence, including all three military services - army, navy, and air force. For long, the iconic five-sided structure was the world's largest office building. But it has now lost that tag to the Surat diamond bourse in the Indian state of Gujarat. The new building is a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit and will be functional by November 2023. Encompassing over 4,000 offices for national and international traders, the Surat diamond bourse can accommodate 65,000 diamond professionals at a time. The new, swanky building will ensure synchronized work, with diamond cutters, polishers, and traders coming under one roof. The diamond bourse is expected to generate employment for 150,000 people. Indian prime minister narendra modi said it will serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration. As per rough estimates, out of every 11 diamonds globally, eight are polished in surat.