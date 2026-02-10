LOGIN
PCB's Mohsin Naqvi Bizarrely Mentions Pak Army Chief in T20 World Cup Speech

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 16:51 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 16:51 IST
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir made a bizarre yet surprising guest appearance in PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi’s speech on a U-turn on India game boycott at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. If not for his position as a Field Marshall in the Pakistani army and considering his role in handling the country’s military operations, his mention in a speech directed at playing India in a scheduled T20 World Cup game sounds off; however, Naqvi was clear in doing so, while retaliating how he remains unfazed by any threat from India, BCCI or even ICC.

