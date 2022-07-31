Part of Beirut grain silos collapses; Huge cloud of dust seen at Beirut port

Published: Jul 31, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pretty dramatic scenes are said to be unfolding are the Beirut Port. A part of Beirut's grain silos has collapsed, causing a huge cloud of dust that can be seen at Beirut port.
Read in App