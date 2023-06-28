Paris hit by arson & protests after police shoot down teenage boy

Riots have broken out in a Paris suburb after a 17-year-old delivery driver was allegedly killed by a police officer during a standoff. The teenager, thought to be of Algerian descent was pulled over by the officer for a traffic violation. As the violence intensified, police took nine people into custody. According to a video on social media, the officer opened fire on the teenager after he tried to move away in his car. Shortly after, the victim died at the scene.