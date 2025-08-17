LOGIN
Palestinians Escape IDF Strikes in Gaza as Israelis Rally Against Occupation Plan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 16:59 IST
Tensions continue to rise as Palestinians flee Gaza City following intense IDF strikes, while inside Israel, citizens staged protests against the government’s occupation plan.

