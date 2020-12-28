Pakistan's opposition held a massive rally for the former PM Benazir Bhutto

Dec 28, 2020, 01.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan's united opposition held a massive rally to mark the 13th death anniversary of the country's former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Benazir Bhutto was assasinated at a rally in Rawalpindi in 2007.
