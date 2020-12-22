LIVE TV
Pakistanis of different faiths gather for pre-Christmas festivities amid coronavirus concerns
Dec 22, 2020, 09.55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Large crowds of Pakistanis dressed as Santas marched from the Christian cemetery in Karachi to the Press Club on Sunday (December 20), with some wearing masks as the coronavirus continues to plague the country.
