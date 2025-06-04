LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 09:51 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 09:51 IST
Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousuf shot dead in her house in Islamabad, police suspect honour killing
Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad on Monday, local media Samaa TV reported.

