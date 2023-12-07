Pakistani passport scandal by Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani exposed

Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who held a key role in the Doha Agreement negotiations with the United States before the takeover of Kabul and the ouster of US troops, had been issued a five-year Pakistani passport, enabling his travels abroad. Interior ministry officials told The News International that these passports were distributed from various cities in Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Sindh.