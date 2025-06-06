Published: Jun 06, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 08:36 IST
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 08:36 IST
Pakistan To Be Vice-chair Of UN’s Counter-terror Panel, India Stunned By 'Irony'
In a jaw-dropping move that stunned observers worldwide, Pakistan the known haven for UN-proscribed terrorists, has been handed the chairmanship of the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council for 2025. And that’s not all, it will also serve as vice-chair of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee.