Pakistan: Thousands evacuated due to water level surge in Sutlej river

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
As a result of the frightening increase of the Sutlej River, several areas of Punjab are preparing for a potential flood. Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, described the scenario and promised that all-out measures would be taken to stop losses and destruction brought on by a flood that would be "unprecedented in 35 years" in the river.

