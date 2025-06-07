Pakistan's 'begging bowl' agony

Addressing senior military officials in Quetta, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was time the country broke out of its begging bowl syndrome and move towards self-reliance. Sharif said Pakistan's allies - China, Turkey and others - expected Islamabad to engage them in trade, commerce and the like. The admission comes in the backdrop of Pakistan's flagging economy and rising debt burden. Questions arise on whether corrections are even possible with the huge dependence on international loans. More in this package on Inside South Asia.