The hazy picture about who will form Pakistan's next government seems to be clearing out. Nawaz Sharif urges rival parties to join hands. Now in a major breakthrough, the Nawaz Sharif led PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led PPP have in principle agreed on political cooperation. Nawaz Sharif has been reaching out to, MQM-P, JUI-F for coalition government. Watch to know more!