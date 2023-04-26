Pakistan PM Shahbaz Shareef convenes allies' meet in a bid to reach consensus on election timeline

WION Video Team  | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Today's ally consultation will be led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef. All of the partnered parties' parliamentary leaders will take part in the meeting. A meeting to analyse the current political climate and formulate a strategy for the future will take place today at 12:30pm at the Prime Minister's House, according to sources. The negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be discussed in a meeting with alliance leaders, and the schedule for the upcoming election in Punjab will also be proposed.