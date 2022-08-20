Pakistan government denies custodial torture; Imran Khan calls for nationwide rally

Published: Aug 20, 2022, 06:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for rallies across the country on Saturday to protest the alleged custodial torture of his Chief of Staff, Shahbaz Gill. For more details, we're joined by Anas Mallick.
Read in App