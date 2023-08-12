videos
Pakistan gets caretaker Prime Minister ahead of elections
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 12, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
In Pakistan, after days of mulling the name of a new interim Prime Minister, the political parties have finally zeroed down on the individual who will be the interim prime minister.
