Pakistan gears up for national elections | Inside South Asia

Political temperatures run high in Pakistan as it heads to national elections scheduled for the 8th of February. Frontrunner and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has kicked off campaigning with a mega rally in Okara. Another ex-PM Imran Khan who has lost the support of the military establishment languishes in jail with a slew of cases against him. His party the PTI has even lost its election symbol. Rights activists express concerns over lack of a level playing field for a free and fair poll ahead.