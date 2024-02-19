Pakistan Elections: PML-N & PPP to meet again today to discuss power sharing formula

Pakistan Elections: 10 days after elections in Pakistan, confusion persists on who will form the government. Just days after general elections were held in Pakistan there is still no clarity on who will form the government. In the latest Pakistan People's Party Chief Bilawal Zardari echoed concerns of election rigging in the polls held earlier. Bhutto claimed that he had proof to show that several candidates of his party the PPP had won polls in their respective constituencies but it was the PML-N candidates who were declared the winners. Watch to know more!