/Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Afghan War Decision a ‘Miscalculation’ | WION

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described Islamabad’s decision to join the US-led war in Afghanistan as a “miscalculation”, while sharply criticising Washington’s treatment of Pakistan. Speaking on the country’s role in the conflict, Asif said Pakistan was “used and discarded”, accusing the United States of exploiting Islamabad during the Afghan war. His remarks, including unusually blunt language directed at the US, have drawn significant political attention. The comments revive long-running debates within Pakistan over the costs and consequences of its involvement in the Afghanistan conflict.