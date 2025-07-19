Pakistan counts down to mega anti-govt protests

August 5, barely 2 weeks away, will mark the second anniversary of PTI chief Imran Khan being sent to jail. And the party plans a mega Pakistan 'do or die' protest on the day, targeting the Shehbaz Sharif government. Both sides - Imran Khan's PTI and the government - are at daggers drawn, with heated statements and preparations for the big day flying thick and fast. That's the second big story on Inside South Asia this week.