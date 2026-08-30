/Pakistan Bridal Fashion Takes Center Stage At Glamorous Karachi Festival

Glamour and tradition took center stage at a spectacular bridal festival in Karachi, where Pakistani models showcased elaborate traditional embroidered dresses inspired by the richness of the country’s wedding culture. Designer Kashif Aslam presented his signature vision of a complete bridal transformation, bringing together intricate ensembles, jewellery, makeup and hair styling into a cohesive creative presentation. The collections drew inspiration from the splendour and romance of the 16th-century Mughal era. The runway featured four collections — Seri Rasma, Jashn Bahar, Dasa Uru and Qua Ma — taking audiences through different celebrations, moods and traditions associated with Pakistani weddings. Each collection featured between 18 and 20 looks, allowing its individual aesthetic and character to come alive on the runway. Alongside professional models, leading television artists and social media influencers also participated in the show. The event additionally highlighted the latest makeup and beauty trends, with professional artists creating looks ranging from soft and elegant to bold and glamorous. Watch the highlights from the Karachi bridal festival as Pakistani fashion, traditional wedding culture, Mughal-inspired design and modern beauty trends come together on one glamorous runway.