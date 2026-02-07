/Pak Mosque Attack: Islamic State Claims Deadliest Bombing Incident in Islamabad That Killed 36

At least 36 people were killed over 160 injured in a blast at a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad, officials said. Police stated that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a Shia mosque in the Tarlai area, with eyewitnesses reporting gunfire before the explosion. Authorities declared an emergency as hospitals appealed for blood donations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation. Pakistan’s defence minister alleged involvement by India and Afghanistan, claims rejected by both countries. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility, a claim not independently verified. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.