Jammu-Kashmir’s Pahalgam reels after the deadliest terror attack in 30 years. Sketches of the three identified terrorists have been released as a massive manhunt intensifies. World leaders have unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 27 tourists have been killed and several others injured. The attack in Pahalgam is different from the past terror attacks. This time, Pakistan-backed and trained terrorists targeted civilians, tourists. India vows a loud and clear response to the Kashmir attack. We're joined by our special correspondent, Idrees Lone from Srinagar. Stay with us for real-time updates, official statements, ground reports, and expert analysis.