Over 80% Indian companies hit with cyber attacks last year: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
A study has revealed that Indian organisations suffered million-dollar losses due to cybersecurity incidents as 83% of them experienced at least one cybersecurity incident, like web attacks, phishing, and supply chain attacks, in the past year.

