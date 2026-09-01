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Over 100 children aged 12 & below in UK may have been forced into marriage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 23:50 IST
According to the UK Home Office, at least 100 children aged 12 or below were referred to the country's Forced Marriage Unit. This included 27 children aged five or below.

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