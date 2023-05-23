Outraged citizens protest

According to a recently completed annual assessment by IMF staff, growth in the democratic republic of the Congo (DRC) sharply rebounded from 1.7 percent in 2020 to an estimated 6.2 percent in 2021, well above the 4.5 percent rate in sub-saharan Africa. The strong recovery was driven by the country’s mining and services sector performance. Even though the country is doing great on one end, that has not trickled down to the citizens who are outraged by the rate of insecurity, living conditions, and cases of sexual abuse in the east.