Parasite becomes first foreign language film to win Best Picture
Natalie Portman honours women directors
Check full winners list here
Oscar 2020: South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Academy Awards
Feb 10, 2020, 11.40 AM(IST)
The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" won four honors at the 92nd Academy Awards, including becoming the first non-English film to win best picture.