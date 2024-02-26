Oprah, Nigella Lawson & Piers Morgan victims of Deepfake AI
Deep fakes of celebrities Oprah, Nigella Lawson and Piers Morgan have been used in an online ad these ads gave the false impression that they endorsed a US influencer's controversial self-help course. Now these celebrities have criticized the aid fake ads that claim that it can change lives. Deep fake technology was used to mimic these stars that manipulated their voices and images to falsely endorse the manifestation course. Watch to know more!