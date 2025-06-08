Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine's drone strike on Russia revealed; Zelensky exposes Russia's blind spot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares details about Operation Spider Web, a daring mission where drones hidden in trucks with retractable roofs were transported into Russia and launched against military airbases. The drivers, unaware of the cargo's true purpose, played a crucial role in the operation. Zelensky emphasises that Ukraine used its own domestically produced drones, without any assistance from allies.