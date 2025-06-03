LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 09:36 IST
Operation Sindoor outreach: Tharoor names China for deleting reference to TRF in UNSC
India continues its diplomatic outreach in the wake of Operation Sindoor. An all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in Brazil.

