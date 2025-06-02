Operation Sindoor outreach: Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Pakistan 'undemocratic'

India’s strong anti-terror stance echoed globally as BJP leaders and an all-party delegation in Liberia criticized Pakistan’s duplicity. Ravi Shankar Prasad called Pakistan "undemocratic," while other leaders mocked General Munir and hailed PM Modi’s diplomatic push against terrorism. India’s global outreach on terror continues to gain momentum.