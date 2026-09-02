/OpenAI tightens safeguards after Astra shows advanced cyber capabilities

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 16:50 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 16:50 IST
OpenAI says its upcoming model Astra has become the first to cross its "Critical" cybersecurity capability threshold, meaning it can find and exploit previously unknown security flaws without step-by-step human guidance. During internal testing, Astra reportedly discovered and chained together two zero-day vulnerabilities. In response, OpenAI has rolled out stricter safeguards, including sandboxing, network isolation, expanded monitoring and tighter access controls.