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OPEC+ loses its oil power

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:05 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:05 IST
Six months into the Iran war and the organisation of petroleum exporting countries or OPEC now faces an unusual problem, its ability to influence the oil market has weakened sharply.

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