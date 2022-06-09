Oil hovers near 13-week high, China optimism backs price surge

Jun 09, 2022
Oil prices are holding near 13-weeks high on Thursday, underpinned by robust demand in the world’s top consumer US while demand is expected to rebound in China as COVID-19 curbs across major cities are relaxed.
