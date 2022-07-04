Ohio police shoot 'unarmed' black man, another incident of 'racial killing' in United States?

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 25-year-old black man has been shot dead by police in the United States in Ohio's Akron region. In the bodycam footage released by the security officials themselves, they show Jayland Walker being shot 60 times.
